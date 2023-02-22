Stacks Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 129.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003116 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $776.23 million and $660.66 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00417043 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.47 or 0.27630659 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.