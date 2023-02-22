Stamina Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Shoals Technologies Group accounts for about 1.0% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 269.59 and a beta of 2.14. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $344,837.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

