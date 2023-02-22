Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Down 17%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 108,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 20,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.73 price target on shares of Starcore International Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Starcore International Mines alerts:

Starcore International Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.