Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.50. 387,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,022. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42.
Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.
Steel Dynamics Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
