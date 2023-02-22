Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 2,973 shares.The stock last traded at $42.00 and had previously closed at $43.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Steel Partners Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $909.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
