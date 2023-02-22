Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 2,973 shares.The stock last traded at $42.00 and had previously closed at $43.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

