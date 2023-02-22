Stellar Price Reaches $0.0909 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $100.75 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,449 coins and its circulating supply is 26,407,788,071 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

