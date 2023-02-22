Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.36.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

