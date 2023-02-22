Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 118,852 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 68,313 call options.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,844,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,289,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 174,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

