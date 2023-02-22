StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. 26,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

