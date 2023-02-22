StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,594 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 839,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About StoneCo

Several brokerages have commented on STNE. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

