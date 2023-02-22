Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 108.4% annually over the last three years.

RGR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 135,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,700. The company has a market capitalization of $991.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.52. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $8,259,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

