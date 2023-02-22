Styrax Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Styrax Capital LP bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,518,000. Bill.com comprises approximately 4.4% of Styrax Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned 0.13% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.90.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

