Styrax Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Styrax Capital LP bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,518,000. Bill.com comprises approximately 4.4% of Styrax Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned 0.13% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.90.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.