Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.17

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and traded as high as $17.63. Sumitomo shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 10,300 shares traded.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

