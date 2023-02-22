Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.32

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.32 and traded as low as $25.64. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 16,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $326.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,711.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,880 shares of company stock valued at $204,239. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

