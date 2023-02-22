Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 2386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on SCMWY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.00.
Swisscom Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
