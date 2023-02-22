T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells 11,969 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.77. 165,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,464 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

