Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Tabcorp

In other news, insider Bruce Akhurst purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$215,000.00 ($148,275.86). In related news, insider Bruce Akhurst acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,000.00 ($148,275.86). Also, insider Raelene Murphy acquired 69,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,824.76 ($50,913.63). Insiders acquired a total of 288,079 shares of company stock valued at $308,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

Featured Stories

