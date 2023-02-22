Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

SKT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 997,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,627. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

