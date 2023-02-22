Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.97.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.