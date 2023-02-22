Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Stock Position Lifted by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 408.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 210,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 169,337 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMKR opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

