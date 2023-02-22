TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 267,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,929. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

