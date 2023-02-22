Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $43.28

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.28, but opened at $42.22. Teck Resources shares last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 2,434,453 shares changing hands.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after buying an additional 67,629 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after buying an additional 272,660 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,655,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Teck Resources by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

