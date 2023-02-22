Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$68.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.18.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.21. The stock has a market cap of C$29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$62.38.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

