Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $241.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.44. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

