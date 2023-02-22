Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €3.30 ($3.51) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 2.2 %

O2D stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €2.92 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 3,493,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

