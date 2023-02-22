Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Telkom SA SOC Trading Down 6.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

