Tellor (TRB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.18 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $18.96 or 0.00079750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $44.82 million and approximately $43.18 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00418109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.94 or 0.27696279 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,477 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.