Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.11.

NYSE:HD opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.47 and its 200-day moving average is $306.21. The firm has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 417,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

