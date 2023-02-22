Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Position Lowered by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949,499 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.87% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,065,469.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David V. Goeddel bought 1,500,000 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,712.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,754,890 shares of company stock worth $4,539,444 over the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

