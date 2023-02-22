Tenere Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tenere Capital LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 5.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

EL stock opened at $249.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $301.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

