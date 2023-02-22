Tenere Capital LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tenere Capital LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 5.4% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of INTU opened at $396.26 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.56 and its 200-day moving average is $410.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

