Tenere Capital LLC Invests $4.59 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Boeing makes up about 2.2% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.52 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

