Tenere Capital LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tenere Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Mastercard stock opened at $355.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.47.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

