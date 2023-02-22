TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.18 and traded as high as C$3.87. TeraGo shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 500 shares.

TeraGo Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$70.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.18.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

