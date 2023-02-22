TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $19.27 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $258.57 million and $19.27 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00084227 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00056405 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010214 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028257 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003840 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001752 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,911,262 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,121,603 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.