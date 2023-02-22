Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Reduced by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,350,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,915,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $170.57. 634,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,610. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

