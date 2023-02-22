Tezos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209.01 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00005427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $209.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,415,917 coins and its circulating supply is 928,003,040 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

