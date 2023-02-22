Tezos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209.01 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00005427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $209.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010754 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001996 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Tezos Profile
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,415,917 coins and its circulating supply is 928,003,040 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
