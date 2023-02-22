The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AES by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,378,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Stock Performance

AES Increases Dividend

NYSE AES opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

