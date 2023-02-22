The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.