The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,993. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

