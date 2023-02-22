The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.89. 371,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 919,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,262. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

