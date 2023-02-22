The Graph (GRT) One Day Volume Hits $104.43 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $104.43 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00421088 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.36 or 0.27893614 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,591,299,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,819,463,824 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

