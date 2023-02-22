The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The Hackett Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.38 EPS.
The Hackett Group Stock Down 14.2 %
HCKT traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 169,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.