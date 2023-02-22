The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The Hackett Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.38 EPS.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 14.2 %

HCKT traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 169,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

