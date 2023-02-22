The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.30

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 34032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Featured Articles
