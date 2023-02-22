The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.30

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 34032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

