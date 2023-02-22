Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $337.70 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $337.70 million and $11.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00055886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,040,058,728 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

