Theta Fuel Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $343.80 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00087686 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00057317 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010355 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00029328 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001740 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,039,560,804 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.