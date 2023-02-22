Third Point LLC Invests $1.13 Million in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Third Point LLC owned about 0.24% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 132.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 7.7% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites Stock Performance
TPIC stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TPI Composites Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.