Third Point LLC Invests $1.13 Million in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Third Point LLC owned about 0.24% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 132.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 7.7% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPIC stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPI Composites Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

