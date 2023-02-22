Third Point LLC Sells 2,000,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Third Point LLC cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for approximately 14.3% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 2.57% of PG&E worth $792,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

