Third Point LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPI Composites Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.