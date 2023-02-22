Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 70,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $1,525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,627,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00.
Dorian LPG Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LPG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 616,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,523. The firm has a market cap of $866.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.
Dorian LPG Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorian LPG (LPG)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.