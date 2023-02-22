Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 70,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $1,525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,627,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LPG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 616,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,523. The firm has a market cap of $866.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

